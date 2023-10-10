NASA opozarja na tesno približevanje asteroida 2023 TM3

NASA has announced that an asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 TM3 is set to pass Earth today at a distance closer than the Moon. While the asteroid’s close approach may sound alarming, it poses no threat due to its small size.

Asteroid 2023 TM3 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth’s. Its width is estimated to be around 47 feet, making it almost as big as a house.

NASA has been studying asteroids with space telescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, as well as spacecraft like Dawn, OSIRIS-REx, and Hayabusa2. These efforts aim to track and monitor asteroids in order to understand their behavior and potential impact on Earth.

Asteroid 2023 TM3 is traveling toward Earth at a speed of 58,306 kilometers per hour, which is close to the speed of a spacecraft. It will pass by the planet at a distance of just 103,000 kilometers, approximately one-third of the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Despite its proximity, NASA assures that the asteroid is not considered a threat. This is not the first time Asteroid 2023 TM3 has come close to Earth. It made its first close approach in 1988, passing the planet at a distance of 1 million kilometers. After today’s approach, the next close encounter with the asteroid is expected to occur on August 16, 2032, when it will pass by Earth at a distance of 5.7 million kilometers.

Tracking and studying asteroids is crucial for understanding potential impact risks and developing strategies for planetary defense. With over 1 million known asteroids in space, NASA’s efforts to monitor these objects are of great importance to safeguard our planet.

