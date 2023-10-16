NASA odkrila asteroid, ki se približuje Zemlji

NASA has recently announced the upcoming closest approach of Asteroid 2023 TT8 to Earth. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 28,525 kilometers per hour, this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach today, passing by at a distance of approximately 2.2 million kilometers. Although it is not large enough to cause panic, it could still potentially cause some damage if it were to crash into Earth. For example, in 2013, a similar 59-foot asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia, resulting in damage to thousands of buildings and injuring over a thousand people.

Asteroid 2023 TT8 is part of the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit with semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. This particular asteroid has never made a close approach in history and is not expected to make another one in the near future. Its discovery and trajectory have been closely monitored by NASA’s advanced ground and space-based telescopes, such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey. These telescopes and observatories play a crucial role in studying asteroids and predicting their potential close approaches to Earth.

In addition to tracking asteroids, NASA also has ongoing missions to study these celestial bodies in further detail. The recently launched Psyche mission is part of NASA’s Discovery missions, aimed at studying an asteroid called 16 Psyche. This asteroid is particularly fascinating because it is made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, potentially with a value of $10 quadrillion – worth more than the entire Earth’s economy. By orbiting 16 Psyche for 21 months, NASA hopes to gain insights into the formation of metal core asteroids and planets, which will also provide valuable information about the origins of our own planet.

