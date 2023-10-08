Mestno življenje

Adityina misija L1 na dobri poti, da doseže točko L1 v 18 dneh: predsednik ISRO

Robert Andrew

Oktober 8, 2023
Adityina misija L1 na dobri poti, da doseže točko L1 v 18 dneh: predsednik ISRO

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Viri:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Opredelitve:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

