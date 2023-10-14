Mestno življenje

Razkrivamo nove tehnologije in moč umetne inteligence

Znanost

Jupiter v opoziciji: spektakularen nebesni dogodek

ByMampho Brescia

Oktober 14, 2023
Jupiter v opoziciji: spektakularen nebesni dogodek

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be in the sky all night on November 3, 2023, as Earth passes between the planet and the sun. This means that Jupiter will be visible in the eastern sky after sunset and in the west before sunrise.

During this time, Jupiter will be at opposition, which means that Earth is precisely between Jupiter and the sun. This configuration is called opposition because the sun and Jupiter are 180° apart in the sky, appearing in opposite directions. Unlike some celestial events, viewing Jupiter at the opposition time is not necessary, as the planet is always spectacularly bright.

With the help of a telescope, observers can catch a glimpse of at least four of Jupiter’s largest moons and clouds that are whipped parallel to the equator by the planet’s rapid rotation. One can also witness the Great Red Spot, a long-lived atmospheric disturbance, passing across Jupiter’s visible face. During the night, the largest moons can be observed performing a slow dance around the planet.

In addition to Jupiter, there are other celestial events happening in the sky. Venus, the morning star, will be visible in the east-southeast before sunrise. It will be seen with Zavijava, also known as Beta Virginis, in the constellation Virgo. The gibbous moon will be high in the southwest, near the Gemini Twins, before sunrise. Saturn, the Ringed Wonder, will be over 30° up in the south-southeast after sundown.

Viri:
– računalniški program MICA ameriškega pomorskega observatorija

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Znanost

NASA odkrila asteroid, ki se približuje Zemlji

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Skrivnostno iskanje planeta devet: dejstvo ali izmišljotina?

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Znanost

Mlada zvezdna kopica v bližini črne luknje izpodbija teorije o nastanku zvezd

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Zgrešil si

Znanost

NASA odkrila asteroid, ki se približuje Zemlji

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Skrivnostno iskanje planeta devet: dejstvo ali izmišljotina?

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Mlada zvezdna kopica v bližini črne luknje izpodbija teorije o nastanku zvezd

Oktober 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentarji
Znanost

Raziščite nočno nebo na festivalu Dark Skies Fringe v narodnem parku North York Moors

Oktober 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentarji