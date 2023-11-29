Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the internal structure of Mars. A recent meteorite impact on the Red Planet’s surface provided researchers with valuable insights into its composition. According to two studies published in Nature, seismic waves generated by the impact suggested the presence of a molten layer of rock in the Martian mantle.

Previous measurements had indicated the existence of a large liquid-metal core in Mars, extending more than halfway to its surface. These measurements were made using seismic shear waves that traveled through solid rock and bounced back when encountering a liquid layer. However, the new findings indicate that these measurements were not accurate. The reflected waves actually came from the top of a molten silicate layer, located between the Martian mantle and core.

The newly discovered molten layer is approximately 150 kilometers thick, accounting for almost a third of the volume previously attributed to the core. It was identified by compressional seismic waves known as P waves, which can travel through liquids. The slow travel time of these waves suggested that the layer is composed of molten silicate rock. Interestingly, the two studies provided different perspectives on the composition of the layer, with one suggesting it is fully molten and the other indicating a transitional zone with partially molten rocks.

The discovery of this molten layer challenges previous assumptions about the density and composition of Mars’ core. Earlier measurements had indicated a less dense core, which puzzled scientists. Theoretically, a core with such low density would have to contain significant amounts of lighter elements like sulfur, carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. However, the pressure and temperature conditions in the Martian core do not support the presence of these elements in large quantities. This finding reinforces the understanding that Mars and Earth have evolved differently since their formation.

While these new findings shed light on the internal structure of Mars, they also raise new questions for future research. The interpretation of the seismic waves and the existence of multiple liquid layers within the planet pose challenges for seismologists. Nevertheless, this discovery paves the way for further exploration and understanding of the Red Planet’s complex geology.

Pogosta vprašanja:

Q: What did the recent meteorite impact on Mars reveal?

A: The meteorite impact provided evidence of a molten layer in the Martian mantle.

Q: How thick is the newly discovered molten layer?

A: The molten layer is approximately 150 kilometers thick.

Q: How does this discovery challenge previous assumptions about Mars’ core?

A: It suggests that the core is not as dense as previously believed, indicating different evolutionary paths for Mars and Earth.

Q: What questions does this discovery raise for future research?

A: Seismologists will need to further investigate the interpretation of seismic waves and the existence of multiple liquid layers in Mars.