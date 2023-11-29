Naraščajoči val vlomov zajame restavracije v South Endu

The recent surge in break-ins to two popular south end restaurants has left local authorities puzzled. Guelph police are currently investigating these incidents, but it remains unclear whether they are related. The incidents occurred in close proximity, raising concerns among business owners and residents in the area.

In the first incident, a vigilant passerby discovered a shattered glass door at a business located on Gordon Street near Edinburgh Road South. Cash and a card reader were reported stolen from a cash register. This incident took place at approximately 7 a.m., catching the attention of local residents traveling to work during the early morning hours.

Approximately two hours later, the owner of a nearby establishment on Gordon Street and Lowes Road reported a similar break-in. Upon arriving at work, she found the front glass door broken, and a cash box was missing. Preliminary investigations suggest that three individuals were involved in both crimes. Witnesses recall seeing the suspects leaving the scene in what appeared to be a white vehicle, potentially a Mustang.

With these incidents happening within a short time frame and in close proximity, local authorities are ramping up efforts to investigate the wave of break-ins. Guelph police are actively seeking any information that may assist in identifying the suspects or their getaway vehicle. Residents and businesses in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities promptly.

Q: Are the two break-ins related?

It is uncertain whether the two break-ins are connected. Guelph police are currently investigating the incidents to determine any potential links between them.

Q: What was stolen?

In the first break-in, a cash register containing cash and a card reader was reported stolen. In the second incident, a cash box was missing.

Q: Are there any leads on the suspects?

Preliminary investigations indicate the involvement of three suspects. Witnesses observed them leaving the scenes in a possible white vehicle, possibly a Mustang. Guelph police are actively seeking any information that could aid in identifying the suspects or their getaway vehicle.

Q: What should residents and businesses in the area do?

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or relevant information to Guelph police. Cooperation and timely reporting can greatly assist law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend those responsible for these break-ins.