Tennis Can Pose a Serious Risk of Traumatic Brain Injury, Study Reveals

Tennis Ball Impact Can Cause Traumatic Brain Injury, Study Finds

A recent study suggests that tennis, a sport often associated with agility and finesse, may pose a serious risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI) if a player is hit by a tennis ball. While we typically associate sports like football, soccer, and rugby with concussions, the impact of a fast-moving tennis ball on the head can be just as severe.

The study found that if a tennis ball traveling faster than 89 miles per hour strikes a player’s head, it has the potential to cause a concussion. Considering that professional tennis players can often serve at speeds exceeding 100 mph, the risk of TBI in the sport is significant. Even though amateur players cannot hit the ball as forcefully, injuries from tennis balls are still possible, albeit rare.

Experts emphasize the importance of understanding and protecting against head injuries resulting from tennis ball impacts, as tennis is a popular sport with millions of participants worldwide. Researchers utilized a computer model, similar to those used to predict head injuries in car accidents, to assess the potential effect of a tennis ball hitting a human head at various speeds, angles, and locations.

The study further highlighted that head injuries from tennis balls are more likely when the ball strikes the side of the head or at a direct 90-degree angle. These findings were recently published in the Journal of Applied Mechanics. While concussions are generally considered mild traumatic brain injuries, they can still result in debilitating symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and difficulty focusing, lasting for weeks or even months.

While this study focused primarily on the risk to adult men, more research is needed to estimate the potential risks for women and children. However, it is likely that the findings will be similar across genders and age groups.

As the popularity of tennis continues to rise and participation increases, it is crucial for athletes, coaches, and parents to be aware of the potential risks associated with the sport. Precautions such as wearing appropriate headgear and being mindful of the positioning during play should be emphasized to minimize the occurrence of serious head injuries.