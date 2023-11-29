Elusive Golden Mole Rediscovered in South Africa Sparks Conservation Hope

After nearly a century of being presumed extinct, a remarkable discovery has brought new hope for the survival of the De Winton’s golden mole in South Africa. The tiny creature, known for its ability to “swim” through sand, resurfaced on a beach along the country’s northwest coast, astonishing researchers who had been tirelessly searching for any signs of its existence.

The De Winton’s golden mole is an elusive species that has captivated scientists due to its cuteness and extreme timidity. These blind creatures have a penchant for burrowing in inaccessible areas and possess highly sensitive hearing, enabling them to detect even the slightest ground vibrations. The last scientific confirmation of their existence dates back to 1936, leaving numerous experts to fear their extinction.

Undeterred, a team of dedicated researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and the University of Pretoria embarked on an intensive search, covering up to 18 kilometers of dune habitat each day for several months. Using a scent-detecting Border Collie named Jessie, they were able to uncover traces of the moles’ underground tunnels.

The breakthrough came through the analysis of environmental DNA samples, which included skin, hair, and bodily excretions collected from the soil at Port Nolloth beach. Over 100 samples were meticulously gathered from the dunes. Though the researchers have not yet physically sighted the blind mole, they have managed to capture videos and photographs to document their findings.

The rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole holds great significance in the realm of conservation. In 2017, the species was included in a list of top 25 long-lost animals compiled by the non-governmental organization Re:wild. With the unyielding determination of the research team, 11 species from the list have now been rediscovered.

Christina Biggs, a lost species specialist from Re:wild, commended the efforts of the dedicated individuals who made this remarkable find possible. She emphasized the importance of protecting the habitats where these threatened and rare moles reside. The use of innovative technologies such as environmental DNA sampling highlights the potential for finding other lost species.

While this discovery brings hope, the De Winton’s golden mole still faces risks from mining and residential developments near its beach habitats. Continued conservation efforts are paramount to ensuring the survival of this extraordinary species and, more broadly, the diversity of life on our planet.

Pogosto zastavljena vprašanja (FAQ)

Q: What is a golden mole?

A: A golden mole is a small, burrowing mammal native to southern Africa. It is characterized by its golden fur and unique adaptations for living underground.

Q: How was the De Winton’s golden mole rediscovered?

A: The De Winton’s golden mole was rediscovered through a combination of intensive field research, the use of a scent-detecting dog, and the analysis of environmental DNA samples.

Q: Why is the rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole significant?

A: The rediscovery of the De Winton’s golden mole is significant because it provides hope for the conservation of a species that was long thought to be extinct. It also highlights the need to protect the habitats of threatened and rare species.

Q: What is the role of environmental DNA sampling?

A: Environmental DNA sampling involves analyzing genetic material (such as skin, hair, and bodily excretions) present in the environment to detect the presence of specific species. It is a valuable tool for studying elusive and hard-to-find animals.