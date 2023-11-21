Bitka sa začína na Finnegan's Farm: Írske štvrťfinále najschopnejších rodín

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled showdown as the quarter finals of Ireland’s Fittest Family kick off at a new and exciting location – The Farm situated in the picturesque Boyne Valley of Co Meath. This fifth-generation potato farm will not only provide a unique backdrop for the fierce competition, but also test the physical and mental prowess of the remaining four families vying for a coveted spot in the Semi Final.

From Tipperary, we have the Byrnes family, known for their impressive athletic abilities in marathon running and Ironman competitions. The Bonnar family from Waterford, with last season’s close defeat weighing on their minds, are determined to prove themselves and show their true potential. Joining them are the Peters family, also from Waterford, eager to bounce back from their underwhelming performance in Season 10. And last but not least, the Murphy family from Carlow, who are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory, even going to the extent of sacrificing their beloved biscuits.

With an All-Ireland winning hurler as part of their lineup, the Bonnars are poised to face any challenge head-on and demonstrate their exceptional skills. Each family is prepared to push their limits, showcasing their individual strengths in activities ranging from kayaking to ultimate frisbee. This season promises to be brimming with excitement and adrenaline, as these remarkable families go head-to-head in extraordinary physical challenges.

Tune in to RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Sunday, November 26th at 6:30pm to witness the heart-stopping action and be a part of the unforgettable journey towards crowning Ireland’s Fittest Family. Don’t miss out on a single moment of this thrilling season, where determination, passion, and unwavering commitment converge to create an unforgettable experience for both participants and viewers alike.

