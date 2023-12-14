Štyria ruskí vojaci obvinení z vojnových zločinov proti Američanom na Ukrajine

An historic indictment has been unsealed in federal court in Virginia, charging four Russian soldiers with war crimes against an American living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. This is the first time the US government has utilized a decades-old law to prosecute war crimes committed against American citizens. The soldiers, identified as Suren Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik, V Alerii Lnu, and Nazar Lnu, face charges including unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit war crimes, inhuman treatment, and torture.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the significance of these charges in holding accountable those responsible for the illegal war in Ukraine. The United States Department of Justice has taken action against these Russia-affiliated military personnel for their heinous crimes against an American citizen. FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that while this is the first time individuals have been charged under this war crimes statute, the FBI has investigated war crimes in the past and brought perpetrators to justice.

According to the indictment, the Russian soldiers forcefully abducted the American from his home in the Ukrainian village of Mylove. The soldiers subjected him to beatings and torture in a Russian military compound, where he was held captive for 10 days in April 2022. The indictment alleges that, during his illegal detention, the American was tortured by the four defendants and other unnamed co-defendants in multiple interrogation sessions. This included being stripped naked, severely beaten, and photographed.

Two of the defendants accused of war crimes against the American were commanding officers of the Russian Armed Forces, while the other two held lower-ranking positions in the Russian army. The indictment emphasizes that the American was not involved in the war and was, in fact, considered a protected person under the Geneva Convention of 1949. The individual’s identity has not been disclosed.

After the American’s evacuation from Ukraine in the summer of 2022, he shared his harrowing experiences with investigators from the US Department of Homeland Security. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged the torment this individual endured and affirmed the commitment to ensuring that war criminals are held accountable, regardless of their location or the time it takes for justice to be served.