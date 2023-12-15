Summary: Experience the beloved story of “The Wiz” through a fresh, Black perspective in the newest production playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater in Chicago. Veteran actress Melody A. Betts, who portrays Aunty Em and Evillene, shares that while the central theme remains the same, the show offers a unique lens that allows audiences to connect with the story in a new way. With the powerful music and heartfelt performances, “The Wiz” promises to evoke different emotions and deliver the same timeless goodness as the original.

Chicago’s latest production of “The Wiz” is capturing the hearts of audiences with its fresh take on the beloved story inspired by L. Frank Baum’s book. Initially opening on Broadway in 1974 and eventually adapted into a movie starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Richard Pryor, “The Wiz” has now arrived in Chicago with a dedicated following spanning decades.

Melody A. Betts, a seasoned actress portraying both Aunty Em and Evillene in the Chicago production, emphasizes that the central theme of the show, a young woman’s journey, remains relatable regardless of who tells the story. However, “The Wiz” presents this universal narrative through a distinctive lens, enveloped in the rich backdrop of the Black experience. Betts assures audiences that while the music may sound different, it will evoke a range of emotions, yet still deliver the same timeless goodness as the original.

Betts is committed to portraying Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, with depth and authenticity. Rather than a mere caricature, she aims to capture the fear of facing mortality, a fundamental challenge that the character grapples with. She believes that every character, including Evillene, has their own set of challenges and a unique journey that shapes their identity. Betts’ portrayal emphasizes honoring the complexities of her character, allowing audiences to connect on a deeper level.

Chicago’s Black community has embraced “The Wiz” with enthusiasm, becoming its avid supporters. Their excitement is palpable as they pack the theater and express their emotions to the cast. Betts acknowledges that the positive response from these passionate fans reassures and motivates the entire production team.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magic of “The Wiz” at the Cadillac Palace Theater, running until December 10. Following its Chicago run, the show will make its way to Broadway in March 2024. Experience the reimagined classic and join the journey of a young woman through the captivating lens of the Black experience.