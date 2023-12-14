7 najlepších hier roku 2023, ktoré vás privedú k šialenstvu

Summary: The year 2023 brought us some highly anticipated games, but not all of them lived up to the hype. From game-breaking bugs to frustrating glitches, these seven releases were more headache-inducing than enjoyable.

1. Atomic Heart: Mundfish’s Bioshock-inspired FPS came with a slew of issues upon release. Players encountered character glitches, broken file saves, and weapons that simply wouldn’t load. Some even found themselves unable to progress past the game’s intro due to game-breaking bugs. Despite subsequent patches, the launch of Atomic Heart was anything but smooth.

2. Crime Boss: Rockay City: Ingame Studios’ crime shooter may have had star power, but it also had a plethora of bugs and glitches. Interactable objects became un-interactable, character clothing disappeared, and gun sounds continuously looped. While subsequent patches tried to fix these issues, the rocky launch left players frustrated.

3. Forza Motorsport: Turn 10 Studios’ racing sim reboot had a less-than-ideal start. Players encountered freezing issues during matchmaking and experienced extreme frame rate drops. In addition, previously fixed bugs resurfaced, wiping out player progress. Forza Motorsport fans were left disappointed by the lackluster launch.

4. Mortal Kombat 1 (Nintendo Switch): The popular fighting game series took a hit when it landed on the Nintendo Switch. Animations and cutscenes took ages to load, frame rates were inconsistent, and character models lacked textures. The inferior performance on the Switch made it a far cry from its PlayStation and Xbox counterparts.

5. Payday 3: Unfortunately, the launch of this first-person heist simulator was marred by bugs. Players encountered crashes and server disconnects due to matchmaking issues. The developer acknowledged the problems and released updates to address the glitches, allowing players to complete heists more smoothly.

6. Redfall: Arkane Studios, known for their immersive sims, took a misstep with the co-op vampire shooter. While the game boasted impressive storytelling and worldbuilding, it suffered from characters running in place, severe frame rate drops during executions, enemies freezing in combat, and bullets dealing no damage. Although ongoing patches are expected, Redfall’s initial release fell short of expectations.

7. Skull Island: Rise of Kong: This game from developer IguanaBee was a disaster from the start. Players encountered numerous bugs, including the titular ape getting stuck in walls, character animations freezing, and environmental assets disappearing. It’s clear that more development time was needed to fix the fundamental flaws in Rise of Kong.

Bonus Mention: Starfield: Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG also suffered from a multitude of issues. Quests would often bug out, partner AI would malfunction, and bizarre occurrences like asteroids and cities following players through space were all too common. Despite the excitement surrounding Starfield, players were left frustrated by the game’s various glitches and bugs.

In conclusion, while 2023 had its fair share of memorable games, these seven titles were far from perfect. Game-breaking bugs and frustrating glitches plagued the experiences, leaving gamers longing for smoother launches and more polished gameplay.