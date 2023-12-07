Texaská žena podala žalobu na potrat pre komplikované tehotenstvo

A woman in Texas has recently filed an emergency lawsuit requesting a court intervention to allow her to terminate her pregnancy. This marks the first time in nearly five decades that an adult woman has asked a court to legalize her abortion. The lawsuit comes after Texas implemented strict abortion laws in 2022, banning almost all abortions in the state.

The woman, Kate Cox, who resides in Dallas, received devastating news last week regarding her fetus. The fetus has been diagnosed with full trisomy 18, a chromosomal abnormality that typically leads to fatality before or shortly after birth. Furthermore, the fetus is developing multiple health complications including an umbilical hernia, a twisted spine, a club foot, and an irregular skull and heart.

Cox already has two children, both delivered via Cesarean section. Her physicians have informed her that carrying the pregnancy to full term would put her at increased risk for gestational hypertension, diabetes, complications from anesthesia, and difficulties in future pregnancies.

Expressing her frustration, Cox stated, “I’m trying to do what is best for my baby and myself, but the state of Texas is making us both suffer. I need to end my pregnancy now so that I have the best chance for my health and a future pregnancy.”

The Texas Supreme Court recently heard arguments regarding a lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion laws in complicated pregnancies such as Cox’s. The court is currently considering whether the abortion bans apply to non-viable pregnancies. A Travis County judge had previously ruled that these laws should not be applicable to patients with life-threatening medical conditions or those with lethal fetal diagnoses.

Cox’s lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to prohibit the enforcement of Texas’ abortion bans against her, her husband, and her doctor. Additionally, the lawsuit requests a declaratory judgment that states the abortion bans do not apply to patients with emergent medical conditions.

This case highlights the complex legal battle surrounding abortion rights in Texas and raises questions about the practicality and feasibility of women with complicated pregnancies filing lawsuits to seek abortions. The outcome of this lawsuit will have significant implications for women facing similar circumstances in the state.