Španiela zatkli za vyučovanie taktiky kryptomien v Severnej Kórei

In a recent development, a Spanish man named Alejandro Cao de Benós has been arrested on charges of teaching North Korea how to utilize cryptocurrencies for evading US sanctions. The arrest was made by Spanish authorities at a train station in Madrid based on an alert issued by Interpol.

Cao de Benós is accused of organizing conferences on cryptocurrencies and blockchain in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, in 2018. The purpose behind these conferences was allegedly to help North Korea bypass US-imposed sanctions. It is believed that Cao de Benós used false documentation during his travels.

US authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Cao de Benós in 2022. According to the FBI’s wanted list, he worked with a US citizen to provide illegal cryptocurrency and blockchain services to North Korea. The warrant stated that Cao de Benós founded the Korean Friendship Association.

If extradited to the US and convicted, Cao de Benós could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. It is worth noting that another individual involved in this case, Virgil Griffiths, was previously sentenced to 63 months in jail and fined $100,000 for his role in the conspiracy.

North Korea has been known to exploit cryptocurrencies for various illicit activities. In recent years, their hackers have reportedly stolen billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency by posing as recruiters, IT workers, and government officials. These incidents highlight the importance of regulating the use of cryptocurrencies and strengthening cybersecurity measures to prevent such activities.

It remains to be seen how Cao de Benós will defend himself against these charges. For now, he has denied all accusations, calling them “totally false.” As the legal proceedings continue, the case will shed light on the intersection of technology, international relations, and criminal activities, emphasizing the need for countries to collaborate in tackling such threats.