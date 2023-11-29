Nové zníženie ceny pre OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G v Indii

The popular smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has received a significant price cut in India. The price of the Nord series smartphone has been slashed by Rs. 2,000, making it even more affordable for consumers in the country. This move by OnePlus aims to attract more users to experience its feature-packed device without breaking the bank.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was initially launched in June in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment, targeting the mid-range market. Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 782G SoC, this device offers smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. It boasts a large 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience for users.

The smartphone shines in the camera department as well, featuring a triple camera setup led by a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary camera. Users can capture stunning photos with great detail and clarity. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for capturing beautiful selfies.

The revised price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in India is now Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available for Rs. 27,999. This price reduction makes the device even more competitive in the market.

With its attractive pricing, impressive specifications, and a multitude of features, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The device offers a seamless user experience with its snappy performance, stunning display, and versatile camera capabilities. It is available in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer shades, giving users a choice to match their personal style.

Najčastejšie otázky:

Q: What is the new price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in India?

A: The new price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in India is Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Q: What are some key features of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G?

A: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 782G SoC, triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Q: Which color options are available for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G?

A: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is available in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer shades.

Q: Does the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G support expandable storage?

A: Yes, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G supports expandable storage of up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.