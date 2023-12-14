Tipy na aktualizáciu CS2 na Train Remake, fanúšikovia nadšení

A brand-new update for Counter-Strike 2 was released by Valve recently, sparking excitement among fans of the game. Dataminers have uncovered hints pointing towards a potential remake of the popular Train map for CS2.

Train has been considered one of the best Counter-Strike maps of all time, with a rich history dating back to CS 1.6. Despite its popularity, the map was removed from the Active Duty map pool earlier this year to make room for Ancient. Since then, it has not been seen in professional play.

However, it seems that Train is making a comeback. Dataminers gabefollower and aquaismissing have discovered assets related to a Train CS2 remake in the recent update.

Although this does not guarantee an immediate arrival of Train in CS2, the fact that a remake is being worked on is exciting news for fans who have been longing for a refreshed version of the map after nearly a decade.

For those who can’t wait to experience the Train CS2 remake, there is a temporary solution available. User RockFeller has created a port of CS:GO’s Train for CS2 on the Steam Workshop. While it may involve playing with bots, it is currently the best option to enjoy the map before its official return.

Train has always been praised for its high skill ceiling and strategic gameplay. It will be fascinating to see how players utilize the map in CS2 once the remake is released. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the return of this beloved map to the Counter-Strike franchise.