Zistite, ako hráči obchádzajú platby za skiny v Mortal Kombat 1

In recent weeks, Mortal Kombat 1 players have found a new way to obtain skins without having to spend any money. By manipulating the date settings on their consoles, players have been able to unlock skins that were previously only available for purchase. This clever exploit has sparked a wave of excitement among Mortal Kombat fans, as they are now able to access exclusive content without spending a dime.

The discovery of this exploit comes after a controversial move by NetherRealm, the game’s developer, to make previously exclusive skins available for purchase using the game’s premium currency. This decision was met with backlash from the community, who felt that they were being taken advantage of. However, players quickly found a solution to this problem by changing the date on their consoles.

By changing the date to a time before the skins were made available for purchase, players are able to unlock them for free. They can then revert their console back to the correct date and keep the unlocked skins. This clever tactic has spread across social media platforms, with players sharing their success stories and warning others not to waste their money on buying the skins.

While this exploit has provided a temporary solution for players looking to obtain exclusive skins, it is important to note that it is a workaround and not a long-term solution. NetherRealm is likely to address this issue in future updates or patches to ensure that players cannot bypass payment for in-game content.

In conclusion, the discovery of this date switch exploit in Mortal Kombat 1 has given players a way to unlock premium skins without having to spend any money. While this is an exciting development for fans of the game, it is important to remember that this is not a permanent solution and may be patched in the future. Players should enjoy this opportunity while it lasts and keep an eye out for updates from NetherRealm.

Často kladené otázky

1. How does the date switch exploit work?

To use the date switch exploit, players change the date on their console to a time before the skins were made available for purchase. This allows them to unlock the skins without having to spend any money. They can then revert their console back to the correct date and keep the unlocked skins.

2. Is the date switch exploit a permanent solution?

No, the date switch exploit is not a permanent solution. It is likely that NetherRealm will address this issue in future updates or patches to ensure that players cannot bypass payment for in-game content.

3. Can the date switch exploit be used on all platforms?

While the exploit was initially discovered on PlayStation 5, it has also been reported to work on the Nintendo Switch. Players on other platforms should exercise caution and do their own research before attempting to use this exploit.