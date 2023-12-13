Zmeny v sezóne lovu jeleňov s náhubkom majú za cieľ riadiť populáciu jeleňov v Michigane

The 2023 muzzleloader deer hunting season is currently underway in Michigan. As hunters head out to participate in this season, it is important to be aware of the various regulations and equipment requirements depending on the location.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has made changes to the muzzleloader season in order to better manage the deer population in certain areas. According to Chad Stewart, a wildlife biologist at the DNR, the agency recognizes the abundance of deer in the southern part of the Lower Peninsula and aims to increase antlerless harvest in that region. By implementing new regulations, the DNR hopes to provide hunters with more opportunities for success while also addressing the overpopulation issue.

To achieve this goal, the DNR extended the late antlerless season in 2020, while reducing the muzzleloader season in the southern Lower Peninsula. These changes were made in response to low hunter success during the muzzleloader season. In the Upper Peninsula, only certified hunters with a disability are permitted to use a crossbow or modified bow during this season.

It is important for hunters to adhere to the hunter orange requirements when using a muzzleloader or firearm during the muzzleloader season. However, individuals using a crossbow or archery equipment are exempt from this requirement.

Additionally, hunters are reminded to report their deer within 72 hours of harvest. This reporting can be done through the DNR’s Hunt Fish app, which also provides up-to-date information on current regulations and harvest reporting.

Overall, these changes to the muzzleloader deer hunting season in Michigan aim to effectively manage the deer population while providing hunters with ample opportunities for success. By staying informed about the regulations and properly reporting harvested deer, hunters can contribute to the ongoing efforts of the DNR in maintaining a healthy and balanced ecosystem.