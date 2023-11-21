BMW E46 M3 dostane Beastly Upgrade s V10 Power

Engine swaps have become a popular trend in the BMW community, with enthusiasts constantly seeking to push their beloved Bimmers to new levels of performance. While we’ve seen our fair share of engine replacements, this particular project takes it to a whole new level.

The star of this video is a black BMW E46 M3, a car already known for its impressive power and performance. Equipped with a 3.2-liter inline-six engine, the E46 M3 was no slouch on the track. However, the owner of this M3 wanted to take it a step further and unleash even more horsepower and excitement.

Instead of opting for a traditional engine swap, the owner decided to go all-in and transplant a 5.0-liter V10 engine from an E60 M5. This V10 powerhouse, the only production V10 ever made by BMW, delivered a stock output of 500 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. But that wasn’t enough for the owner. With a few modifications, including an upgraded engine map, this beastly M3 now produces around 520 horsepower.

What truly sets this performance upgrade apart is the choice of transmission. The V10 engine is mated to an E92-sourced dual-clutch transmission, elevating the driving experience to a whole new level. As the video takes us on a thrilling lap around the Nurburgring, it becomes abundantly clear that this M3 is not your average track car.

With its incredible speed and the sound of the V10 engine roaring, the BMW E46 M3 stands out among performance cars on the track. It easily overtakes competitors with ease, leaving a lasting impression. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a BMW V10 project, but it certainly adds to the growing list of impressive engine swaps that push the boundaries of what a BMW can achieve.

