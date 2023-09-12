Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Novinky

Itel S23+ predstavený: Nový prémiový smartfón so zakrivenou obrazovkou

ByMampho Brescia

September 12, 2023
Itel S23+ predstavený: Nový prémiový smartfón so zakrivenou obrazovkou

Itel, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Itel S23+. This new smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, the Itel S23+ offers smooth performance and ample storage capacity.

One noteworthy feature of the Itel S23+ is its use of virtual RAM technology, which allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB using the smartphone’s internal storage. This ensures that the device can handle multitasking and run demanding applications without any lag. Additionally, the Itel S23+ is equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging times.

The Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Itel has not yet disclosed the price and availability details for the Itel S23+, but it is expected to be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With its premium curved-screen design, powerful specifications, and innovative features, the Itel S23+ is set to make a mark in the smartphone market.

Source: Addis Insight

By Mampho Brescia

súvisiace Post

Novinky

Vesmírny teleskop Jamesa Webba potvrdil Hubbleove merania rýchlosti rozpínania vesmíru

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novinky

Príprava na misiu Artemis III: Skúmanie temnej strany Mesiaca

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Čínska nákladná loď Tianzhou 5 dokončila misiu a vrátila sa späť na Zem

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Pridajte sa k nám na Popoludnie kartových hier v Harrison Park Seniors Center

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
Technológia

DLC Pokémon Scarlet & Violet má rôzne recenzie

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Technológia

WhatsApp predstavuje funkciu kanálov v 150 krajinách

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre