Nová technika odhaľuje polarizované emisie zo vzdialenej čiernej diery

Researchers at IIT Guwahati and UR Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru have made an exciting breakthrough in the field of astrophysics. Utilizing a cutting-edge technique called X-ray polarimetry, they have successfully detected polarised emissions from a black hole source located beyond our Milky Way Galaxy.

The specific black hole in question, known as Large Magellanic Cloud X-3 (LMC X3), exists within a binary star system. This system consists of a black hole and a “normal” star that is significantly larger, hotter, and more massive than our Sun. Positioned in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, LMC X3 is located a staggering 200,000 light-years away from Earth.

The observation of LMC X3 follows decades of satellite-based research focusing on this particular celestial body. However, until now, the polarisation properties of X-rays emitted by highly energetic objects such as stellar mass black holes have remained largely unexplored.

X-ray polarimetry is a revolutionary observational technique that allows scientists to trace the origin of radiation near black holes. In the case of LMC X3, the emitted X-rays are approximately 10,000 times more powerful than those emitted by the Sun. As these intense X-rays interact with the material surrounding the black hole, they scatter and undergo changes in their polarisation characteristics, including the degree and angle of polarisation. This invaluable data sheds light on the behavior of matter as it is drawn towards black holes under the influence of powerful gravitational forces.

Professor Santabrata Das from the Department of Physics at IIT Guwahati explains the significance of X-ray polarimetry: “This unique technique allows us to gain crucial insights into the nature and dynamics of black holes. By studying the polarisation of X-ray emissions, we can unlock the mysteries surrounding the gravitational fields and matter accretion around black holes.”

Dr. Anuj Nandi, a scientist from UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO, Bangalore, further elaborated on the team’s findings: “Our observations indicate that LMC X3 is likely to host a black hole with a low rotation rate. Surrounding this black hole, we identified a slim disc structure that gives rise to the polarised emissions. These extraordinary findings open up new avenues for understanding the behavior of distant black holes.”

By successfully utilizing X-ray polarimetry, scientists have unlocked a new perspective on the behavior of black holes and the interactions of extremely energetic objects in our universe. This groundbreaking research will undoubtedly pave the way for further discoveries in the realm of astrophysics.

Q: What is X-ray polarimetry?

A: X-ray polarimetry is an observational technique that allows scientists to study the polarisation properties of X-rays emitted by celestial objects.

Q: What is LMC X3?

A: LMC X3 is a binary star system consisting of a black hole and a significantly larger, hotter, and more massive star than our Sun.

Q: How far is LMC X3 from Earth?

A: LMC X3 is located approximately 200,000 light-years away from Earth in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.

Q: What does polarised emissions from a black hole indicate?

A: The detection of polarised emissions from a black hole provides valuable insights into the gravitational fields and matter accretion processes surrounding these celestial objects.

Q: What did the research team discover about LMC X3?

A: The research team found evidence indicating that LMC X3 likely harbors a black hole with a low rotation rate and is surrounded by a slim disc structure that gives rise to polarised emissions.