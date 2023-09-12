Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Novinky

Objav kométy Nishimura: Vzácna nebeská udalosť

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Objav kométy Nishimura: Vzácna nebeská udalosť

A newly discovered green comet named Nishimura is currently passing by Earth, making it visible for the first time in over four centuries. Discovered by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11, the comet was named after him. Nishimura captured images of the comet using a Canon digital camera and telephoto lens, allowing astronomers to study this fascinating celestial body.

Comets are remnants of the debris left over from the formation of our solar system. Typically, comets stay far away from the sun and remain frozen, making them impossible to observe. However, occasionally, a comet will move closer to the sun. As the heat from the sun evaporates the icy material, the dirt and dust within the comet become free, creating the comet’s tail, which can be seen from Earth.

Nishimura’s discovery is particularly noteworthy in the age of automated telescopes. Amateur astronomers like Nishimura face increased difficulty in making new discoveries due to the efficiency of automated systems. However, Nishimura’s persistence and dedication paid off as he discovered the comet before any automated systems in space detected it.

If you are interested in viewing Comet Nishimura, it is currently only visible from the northern hemisphere. To catch a glimpse, wake up before sunrise and look towards the eastern horizon. The best time to see the comet is on Tuesday morning when it is closest to Earth. After September 17, it will be closest to the sun, and then it will be visible from the southern hemisphere. Locate the constellation Leo and use binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.

Comet Nishimura offers a rare opportunity for sky-gazers to witness a celestial event that only occurs once every few centuries. Take advantage of this unique experience to observe the beauty and mystery of our universe.

Zdroje:

– NPR

– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Novinky

V League of Legends sa objavuje nová hrozba s príchodom Briaru, zadržiavaného hladu

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novinky

Nový hack na báze WiFi umožňuje odpočúvanie stlačenia klávesov

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Nový výskumný program na zvýšenie podpory digitálnych inovácií a podnikania v Tichomorí

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre