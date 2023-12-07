Title: Embracing Calm: Newstalk’s Clare McKenna Prioritizes Wellness

Summary: Clare McKenna, a hardworking presenter and mother of two, has made a significant shift in her approach to work and life. Recognizing the fast-paced nature of the media industry, she has decided to pursue studies with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition to become a health coach. By integrating what she learns into her own lifestyle, McKenna has adopted a more serene and deliberate approach to her daily routine. One of her newfound practices includes starting her mornings with meditation before anyone else in her household is awake. McKenna believes that even small changes can have a profound positive impact. While acknowledging that not everyone may have the luxury of implementing the same routine, she suggests incorporating simple activities throughout the day that help cultivate a sense of calm. This could involve stepping away from technology, setting aside specific times for relaxation, or even taking a few minutes to listen to soothing music. McKenna emphasizes that it’s never too late to start prioritizing mental well-being.

Introducing Wellness: Clare McKenna’s Journey to Serenity

In a world where the media never sleeps, Clare McKenna, a devoted mother and successful presenter, has chosen to steer her life in a different direction. Seeking balance and new perspectives, McKenna has enrolled at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition to become a qualified health coach. Her endeavors have led her to adopt a serene and mindful approach to her daily routine.

Amidst her bustling schedule, McKenna has prioritized small changes that yield significant results. “Since the kids went back to school, I have been consistently doing meditation before everybody else gets up,” she shared with the Irish Independent. Her early mornings begin with a deliberate ritual: setting her alarm for 6:30 am, washing her face to invigorate herself, returning to bed, lighting a calming candle, and declaring, “This is my time.” These few moments of tranquility hold great meaning for her.

Understanding that not everyone can adhere to such a routine, McKenna believes in incorporating brief moments of calm throughout the day. By consciously setting aside her phone and indulging in soothing music, even if just for a few minutes, McKenna finds solace and encourages others to do the same. She firmly believes that it is never too late to start on the path toward mental well-being.

As McKenna steps onto this new journey, it is evident that her commitment to wellness extends beyond herself. By sharing her experiences and introducing her newfound practices, she hopes to inspire others to cultivate calm and serenity amidst the chaos of daily life.

Stay tuned for more insights on prioritizing wellness and embracing a calmer lifestyle.