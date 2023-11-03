V Indii bola predstavená nová možnosť úložiska pre Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google recently launched its flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, worldwide, and Indian consumers were thrilled to have access to the Pixel 8. However, there was a sense of disappointment as the Pixel 8 Pro was only available in a 128GB storage variant. This meant that users who desired higher storage configurations felt left out. But, in an unexpected move, Google has quietly introduced a new storage option for the Pixel 8 Pro in India. Interested customers can now purchase the Pixel 8 Pro with 256GB of storage, providing them with the additional capacity they were yearning for.

The latest variant of the Pixel 8 Pro is already available for purchase in India, exclusively through Flipkart. Priced at Rs 1,13,999, the new 256GB storage option offers users ample space for all their apps, photos, videos, and documents. In addition to the expanded storage, customers who hold an SBI card can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on their purchase of the Pixel 8 Pro. Furthermore, there is an exciting exchange offer available for those looking to trade in their old smartphones.

It’s important to note that the 256GB configuration for the Pixel 8 Pro is currently only available in the Obsidian color option. However, it provides consumers with greater flexibility and choice when it comes to their storage needs.

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, and HDR support. It is also IP68-certified dust and water-resistant, ensuring durability in various environmental conditions. The device features a powerful camera setup, with a 50MP main sensor supplemented by 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto lenses. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the Tensor G3 SoC and equipped with a 5,050mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Running on Android 14, the Pixel 8 Pro is eligible for 7 years of OS updates, promising users a future-proof experience. With the introduction of the new 256GB storage option, Google aims to cater to the needs of discerning Indian customers who crave expanded storage capacity in their smartphones.

Často kladené otázky:

1. Can I expand the storage of the Pixel 8 Pro further?

No, the Pixel 8 Pro does not have expandable storage. However, the introduction of the 256GB storage option provides users with ample built-in storage for their needs.

2. Is the exchange offer available for any smartphone?

The exchange offer on old smartphones is subject to specific terms and conditions. Please check with Flipkart for more details on eligible devices and the value you can receive.

3. Will the Pixel 8 Pro receive updates beyond Android 14?

Yes, the Pixel 8 Pro is eligible for 7 years of OS updates, ensuring that users receive the latest features and security patches for an extended period.

4. Are there any other color options available for the 256GB storage variant?

Currently, the 256GB storage option is only available in the Obsidian color variant. Users seeking this higher storage configuration will need to choose this color option.