Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Novinky

Fire-Boltt uvádza na trh inteligentné hodinky Solace Bluetooth Calling

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Fire-Boltt uvádza na trh inteligentné hodinky Solace Bluetooth Calling

Fire-Boltt, a leading tech company, has unveiled its latest addition to the smartwatch market – the Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch. This new release comes just a week after the launch of the Crusader smartwatch. The Solace smartwatch boasts a sleek circular dial design made from luxury stainless steel, featuring one rotating crown and two push buttons.

One of the standout features of the Fire-Boltt Solace is its large 1.32-inch HD screen, offering a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. This vibrant display ensures clear visibility and a pleasant user experience. With impressive in-built microphone and speaker capabilities, users can make Bluetooth calls and utilize voice assistant functionalities seamlessly.

Additionally, the Solace smartwatch prioritizes user wellness by incorporating features from the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This includes heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring. With support for over 120 sports modes, users can effortlessly track their fitness activities and strive towards a healthier lifestyle.

The smartwatch is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. Its 230mAh battery offers an impressive battery life of up to 5 days, providing prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.

The Fire-Boltt Solace is available in an array of stylish colors, including black, blue, gold, silver, and gold silver. Starting from September 12th at 12 PM, interested customers can purchase the Solace smartwatch at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999 through Fireboltt.com and Amazon.in.

With its blend of advanced features, aesthetic design, and affordability, the Fire-Boltt Solace Bluetooth calling smartwatch aims to captivate tech enthusiasts and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Zdroje:
– Fire-Boltt
– Fireboltt.com
– Amazon.in

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Novinky

V League of Legends sa objavuje nová hrozba s príchodom Briaru, zadržiavaného hladu

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Novinky

Nový hack na báze WiFi umožňuje odpočúvanie stlačenia klávesov

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre