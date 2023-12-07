Rodičia požadujú transparentnosť od školského obvodu po tom, čo dcéra zdieľa posteľ s transgender študentom

Parents in Colorado have expressed their concerns and demanded transparency from a school district after their eleven-year-old daughter was allegedly assigned to share a bed with a transgender student without their knowledge. The parents, Joe and Serena Wailes, discovered the incident after their daughter informed them during an overnight school trip. In response, the Christian legal group, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), sent a demand letter to Jefferson County Public Schools, claiming that their policies violated parental rights and student privacy.

According to the ADF, the district failed to inform the parents or their daughter about the room-sharing arrangement with a biological male who identifies as a girl. The daughter expressed discomfort with the situation, prompting her mother to intervene. However, it took multiple requests and the involvement of the parents to eventually have their daughter moved to another room. The ADF further alleged that the district instructed the students involved to lie about the reason for the room change, citing the district’s policy of rooming students based on gender identity while concealing this information from other parents and students.

The incident sheds light on the ongoing debate surrounding transgender policies in schools. Some argue that parental rights should take precedence in decision-making regarding their children’s education and privacy. ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson emphasized the importance of schools providing accurate information to parents, allowing them to make informed decisions in the best interest of their children.

School districts across the country have faced controversies and legal challenges regarding transgender students and their rights. It remains to be seen how the Jefferson County Public Schools will respond to the demand letter and the concerns raised by the parents. Transparency and open dialogue between schools and parents will likely be key in addressing these issues and finding common ground.