City of Bloomington Recognizes Potential Closure of Holy Trinity Catholic Church

The City of Bloomington is closely monitoring the proposed closure of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, as the Catholic Diocese of Peoria recently released a plan to shutter the historic landmark building and merge the parish with another. City Manager Tim Gleason acknowledges the implications that the potential demolition of Holy Trinity could have on the overall character of downtown, acknowledging the building’s historical value and predicting resistance to its destruction. However, he also expresses hope that the city can explore alternative options for the site.

The city’s Economic and Community Development Department is already engaging in preliminary discussions about the future of the church, seeking to understand the possibilities and avoid the tear-down scenario if possible. Gleason reveals that there have been interested parties inquiring about potential development opportunities for the site, although nothing has been confirmed.

While the closure of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and its potential merger with another parish may be driven by low attendance, the decision is not without controversy. Parish members are pushing back against the proposed plan, and the final decision will be made next year.

Apart from the potential closure of Holy Trinity, Gleason also provided an update on the city’s efforts to gather public input for the draft downtown streetscape plan. He is pleased with the level of engagement, with over 7,000 people visiting the specialty website and several hundred individuals providing comments on the proposal. The city plans to hold another public input forum in early 2024, and the finalized plan, estimated to cost $30 million, will be presented to the council in late winter or early spring.

In other news, the city’s credit rating has recently been upgraded to AA1 from AA+. Gleason considers this upgrade a significant achievement and credits it to the council’s commitment to addressing the community’s infrastructure needs. He mentions the recent approval of a rate structure for a $400 million water system-wide improvement, highlighting the financial benefits that come with a higher credit rating.

Looking ahead, Gleason aspires for a AAA rating for the city, acknowledging the ongoing bondable projects that will require financing. Despite the challenges, he believes that the city is well-positioned to address its needs and leverage its improved credit rating for future projects and investments.