Problémy používateľov systému Windows 11 s najnovšou aktualizáciou: Zavádzacie slučky a miznúce ikony

Windows 11 users have encountered difficulties with the recent November patch, KB5032190, resulting in boot loops and disappearing icons. While many are frustrated with these issues, Microsoft is reportedly working on resolving them.

The most severe problem reported by users is the boot loop, where the PC continuously fails during the installation process, leading to repeated reboots. One user on Reddit shared their experience, stating that they encountered an endless boot loop after attempting to install the update. They eventually resorted to a System Restore to resolve the issue. Other users in the same thread reported similar problems, with some experiencing boot loops during the preview version of the update as well.

Additionally, some Windows 11 users have noticed disappearing icons on their taskbar. In some cases, the icons vanish entirely, although the functionality remains accessible by clicking on the empty space. In other cases, icons have been displaced, resulting in unintended actions when clicked.

Microsoft has acknowledged the icon issue and has already fixed it in the Canary preview build of Windows 11. Therefore, it is expected that the solution will be implemented in the release version of the operating system.

As for the boot loops, while there are fewer reports of this problem, it can still be troublesome for affected users. However, in most cases, the system eventually corrects itself after several failed attempts, bringing users back to the desktop. Despite this, users are still unable to successfully install the update.

It is important to note that Microsoft has disclosed some known issues with the November patch, including problems with desktop icon alignment when using Copilot on multiple monitors. Microsoft has temporarily removed Copilot from affected PCs and is actively working on a fix.

While these issues may be frustrating for users, it is reassuring to know that Microsoft is aware of the problems and is actively addressing them to improve the Windows 11 experience.

Často kladené otázky

1. What is a boot loop?

A boot loop is a situation where a computer continuously restarts during the boot process, preventing it from fully starting up or installing updates.

2. How can I fix disappearing icons on the Windows 11 taskbar?

While Microsoft is actively working on a solution, you can try resetting the taskbar by right-clicking on it, selecting “Taskbar settings,” and then clicking on the “Reset” button.

3. Can I uninstall the problematic patch?

Yes, you can uninstall the problematic patch by going to Settings > Windows Update > View update history > Uninstall updates. Look for the update KB5032190 and select “Uninstall.”