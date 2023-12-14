Arktické tulene sa prispôsobujú extrémnemu chladu so zložitými nosovými kosťami

Summary: Arctic seals have developed a remarkable adaptation to survive in frigid climates – intricate nasal bones that help keep heat and moisture inside their bodies. Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that Arctic seals, such as the bearded seal, have the most complex nasal bones ever described. These maze-like bones, known as maxilloturbinates or nasal concha, allow the seals to warm and humidify the air they breathe in before it reaches their lungs. The intricate structure of the nasal bones increases the surface area, making them more efficient at retaining heat and moisture. In comparison, animals that live in warmer climates have less complex nasal bones. A computer model revealed that at extreme temperatures, the bearded seals lost significantly less heat and water than the Mediterranean monk seal, highlighting the effectiveness of their nasal bone structure. This research suggests that the complex nasal bones have evolved specifically to enable Arctic seals to survive in their extreme environment.

Arctic seals have evolved a unique adaptation to withstand the harsh conditions of their icy habitats. According to a recent study by scientists at the University of Cambridge, these seals possess incredibly intricate nasal bones that assist in maintaining their body temperature.

These specialized nasal bones, referred to as maxilloturbinates or nasal concha, resemble a maze-like structure. As the seals inhale, air passes through the maxilloturbinates, allowing the surrounding tissues to warm and humidify the air before it reaches their lungs. During exhalation, the air follows the same path, effectively trapping heat and moisture to prevent their loss.

The complexity of the nasal bone structure plays a crucial role in its efficiency. Animals residing in cold and dry climates, such as Arctic reindeer, boast more complex maxilloturbinates compared to those inhabiting warmer regions.

Researchers recently conducted CT scans on a bearded seal, prevalent in the Arctic, as well as a Mediterranean monk seal. While both species exhibited intricate nasal bones, the bearded seal possessed denser and more intricate nasal bones than any previously documented. This complexity enables the bearded seal to retain a larger amount of heat and moisture.

The scientists utilized a computer model to measure the energy lost as heat during physical processes. Comparing the heat and water loss of both seals at temperatures of -30°C and 10°C, they discovered that the Mediterranean monk seal lost 1.45 times more heat and 3.5 times more water per breath compared to the bearded seal. The more convoluted nasal bone structure of the bearded seal has specifically evolved to facilitate Arctic survival.

This groundbreaking research sheds light on the remarkable adaptations of Arctic seals, providing insights into how they thrive in extreme environments. Understanding these adaptations not only contributes to our knowledge of Arctic ecosystems but also offers inspiration for bio-inspired designs that may have applications in various fields.