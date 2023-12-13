Etiketa sa vyvíja: Ako sa menia južanské prázdninové tradície

In the world of holiday traditions, Southerners have long been known to stick to the rules. However, as times change, so do the customs and etiquette that once governed the holidays. While some conventional etiquette rules may no longer apply in the 21st-century Southern household, the core values of showing appreciation and respect remain intact.

Etiquette expert Reverend Dr. August Abbott explains that traditions can be lost for various reasons – forgetting them, societal changes, or simply not caring anymore. But there is another reason we should consider: some rules may fall to make room for more effective ways of expressing love and kindness during the holiday season.

According to Maralee McKee, the heart of the holidays is love in action. Whether it’s through sharing a meal, giving or receiving gifts, helping those in need, or being generous with time and gratitude, these expressions of love will never go out of style.

While there are some timeless etiquette rules that will never fade away, experts suggest that certain traditions can be more flexible in today’s world. Assigned seating at formal dinners has given way to a more relaxed approach, with open seating encouraging mingling and a laid-back atmosphere. The kids’ table, once a staple of holiday gatherings, may now need reevaluation as younger guests grow older. Hosting a multi-generational meal can create lasting memories for the entire family.

Using fine china is no longer a requirement for holiday meals. Hosts are free to choose their own level of formality, whether that means using heirloom china or opting for convenient paper plates. Similarly, holiday dress codes have become more casual, allowing guests to dress in a way that reflects the event’s tone rather than strictly following traditional norms.

The tradition of sending holiday cards has also begun to change. With the rise of technology, alternative methods of sending warm wishes have become more prevalent. Whether it’s traditional cards, emails, or e-cards, the choice is personal and acceptable.

Finally, the timeline for decorating has shifted for many younger generations. The old rule of waiting until after Thanksgiving no longer holds true, as Millennials and Gen Xers often start their holiday decorations earlier.

As traditions evolve, the focus on respect and gratitude remains at the core of Southern holiday etiquette. The key is to find a balance between honoring the past and embracing the changes of the present.