Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Predstavujeme Daylist Spotify: Váš osobný soundtrack na tento deň

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Predstavujeme Daylist Spotify: Váš osobný soundtrack na tento deň

Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Daylist, which transforms your day into a curated playlist. With Daylist, you can now have the perfect soundtrack to accompany your daily activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative tool.

Daylist is designed to enhance your music listening experience by tailoring playlists to specific moments throughout the day. Whether you’re starting your morning routine, heading to work, hitting the gym, or winding down before bed, Spotify’s Daylist can provide the perfect musical backdrop.

To find your Daylist, simply open the Spotify app and navigate to the “Made For You” section. Here, you’ll discover a collection of playlists customized to match your unique preferences and habits. Daylist will be featured alongside your other personalized playlists, making it easily accessible.

What sets Daylist apart from other playlists is its ability to adapt based on your listening habits and the time of day. Spotify’s algorithms take into account factors such as your favorite genres, recently played tracks, and listening history to curate a tailored playlist that reflects your mood and activities for each specific time block.

Daylist also gives you the option to customize your listening experience further. You can manually add or remove songs from the playlist, ensuring that every track aligns perfectly with your taste and vibe.

Overall, Spotify’s Daylist is an exciting addition to the music streaming platform, providing users with a personalized soundtrack to accompany their day. Whether you’re a morning person, a night owl, or somewhere in between, you can now enjoy the perfect playlist that seamlessly fits your lifestyle.

Zdroje:
– https://www.mailonline.com/article-spotify-daylist-your-personal-soundtrack.html

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Technológia

Wio Bank spúšťa aplikáciu Wio Personal App na pomoc maloobchodným zákazníkom

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal si

veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre