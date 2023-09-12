Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Pôsobivá rekreácia Star Fox Arwing v Starfield

ByRóbert Ondrej

September 12, 2023
Pôsobivá rekreácia Star Fox Arwing v Starfield

A new and highly impressive spaceship recreation has emerged in Bethesda’s space RPG Starfield. Inspired by the beloved Star Fox series, social media user ‘BuckyArt1701’ has designed a custom ship based on the iconic Arwing. The official Starfield social media account even shared several screenshots of this remarkable creation.

Starfield brings together elements of classic Bethesda role-playing games with thrilling spaceship dogfights. The ability to customize your ship allows players to create unique and recognizable designs. Since its release, fans have already crafted ships inspired by Star Trek, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and The Expanse.

While the Star Fox series has not seen a new entry in quite some time, this Arwing recreation in Starfield allows fans to temporarily satisfy their desire for Fox McCloud’s intergalactic adventures. For those craving more space dogfights on the Nintendo Switch, revisiting classic Star Fox experiences through the Switch Online service is a great option.

Starfield has quickly become Bethesda’s most successful game launch to date, with over six million players joining the Constellation within its opening week. For more information about the game, including reviews and guides, visit our sibling website Pure Xbox.

What are your thoughts on this remarkable Arwing recreation in Starfield? Are you hoping for a new Star Fox game in the future? Share your opinions below.

Zdroje:

– Pure Xbox

– Xbox Twitter Account

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre