Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Akcie Qualcommu prudko rastú, pretože Apple rozširuje partnerstvo s čipmi 5G

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Akcie Qualcommu prudko rastú, pretože Apple rozširuje partnerstvo s čipmi 5G

Shares of Qualcomm (QCOM) saw a significant increase in value following the announcement that the company will continue to supply Apple (AAPL) with 5G chips for the iPhone until 2026. This move indicates that Apple is not yet prepared to develop its own chips, suggesting a continued reliance on Qualcomm’s technology.

The extension of the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple comes as no surprise, given the growing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone industry. As the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity increases, the inclusion of 5G chips in Apple’s flagship product ensures that the iPhone remains competitive in the market.

The news of the extended partnership has had a positive impact on Qualcomm’s stock, as investors see the continued collaboration with Apple as a vote of confidence in the company’s technology and future prospects. The surge in share value reflects the market’s optimism towards Qualcomm’s ability to maintain its position as a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, this partnership also provides Apple with a strategic advantage. By relying on Qualcomm’s expertise in 5G chip development, Apple can focus on other areas of its business, such as software and hardware innovation. This collaboration allows Apple to leverage Qualcomm’s extensive knowledge and experience, without having to invest heavily in chip manufacturing capabilities.

Overall, the decision to extend the partnership between Qualcomm and Apple highlights the ongoing importance of 5G technology in the smartphone market. It also underscores the significance of collaboration and specialization in the semiconductor industry, where companies can leverage each other’s strengths to deliver innovative and competitive products.

Zdroje:

– Yahoo Finance Live

– Definitions: 5G – the fifth generation of wireless technology that promises significantly faster data speeds and lower latency. It enables a wide range of applications, including IoT devices and autonomous vehicles.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Nový výskumný program na zvýšenie podpory digitálnych inovácií a podnikania v Tichomorí

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Nový výskumný program na zvýšenie podpory digitálnych inovácií a podnikania v Tichomorí

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre