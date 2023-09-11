Mestský život

Mali by ste investovať do akcií Apple pre rast alebo hodnotu?

September 11, 2023
Mali by ste investovať do akcií Apple pre rast alebo hodnotu?

When it comes to Apple stock (AAPL), experts believe there’s no need to panic despite recent reports of an iPhone ban in China. The company’s “golden installed base of 2 billion consumers” and strong brand reputation make it an impressive investment option. However, the question remains whether Apple is a value stock or a growth stock.

Being a dominant player in the smartphone industry and having a significant amount of cash on hand, Apple falls into the category of a mature company with stable earnings, similar to a value stock. However, the market doesn’t necessarily price it as such. On the other hand, Apple also lacks clear signs of rapid growth that a true growth stock would exhibit.

Despite these uncertainties, there is hope for Apple’s future growth. Emerging markets like India present significant opportunities for expansion. Additionally, analysts believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will be a major catalyst for Apple’s growth in the coming years.

If you believe that Apple has the potential to become even bigger and grow further, you may choose to invest in the company. However, it’s important to consider whether you are paying for Apple’s dominance, staying power, or future growth.

Wall Street analysts’ recommendations for Apple stock currently consist of 35 Buys, 14 Holds, and four Sells. Ultimately, the decision to invest in Apple should be based on your own assessment of the company’s growth prospects and your investment goals.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

