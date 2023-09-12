Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

LG predstavuje 118-palcový MAGNIT Micro LED TV

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
LG predstavuje 118-palcový MAGNIT Micro LED TV

LG has entered the Micro LED TV market with its latest offering, the 118-inch MAGNIT. This new TV is currently the closest competitor to Samsung’s The Wall 110-inch, which has dominated the market since its launch.

The 118-inch LG MAGNIT features a 4K Micro LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 250-nit brightness, and HDR10 and HDR10 Pro support. It is powered by LG’s Alpha 9 processor and runs on the company’s WebOS platform. The TV also includes AirPlay 2 and Miracast integration and two 50-watt speakers for an immersive audio experience.

However, the LG MAGNIT comes with a hefty price tag of $237,000, making it more expensive than Samsung’s 110-inch offering priced at $149,999. LG has not yet announced the availability of the TV.

In addition to the MAGNIT, LG has also introduced the LG OLED M3 lineup, consisting of three sizes: 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch. These OLED TVs have a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The standout feature of the OLED M3 is its wireless connectivity solution, known as the Zero Connect box, which eliminates the need for cables to be directly connected to the TV.

According to LG, the OLED M3 is the first consumer TV to offer real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz through its wireless connectivity solution. Pricing and availability for the OLED M3 lineup have yet to be announced.

Zdroje:

– Samsung The Wall Luxury 8K TV: Samsung Newsroom
– The Wall 110-inch Micro LED TV: Samsung Newsroom
– LG unveils 118-inch MAGNIT Micro LED TV: LG Newsroom
– LG OLED M3: LG Newsroom

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Customers in India Express Interest in Apple’s iPhone 15

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technológia

Spoločnosť Huawei potvrdila oficiálnu konferenciu spustenia pre sériu Mate 60 25. septembra

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Získajte partnerov s aplikáciami pomocou SCRYPT a urobte revolúciu v správe digitálnych aktív

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Customers in India Express Interest in Apple’s iPhone 15

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spoločnosť Huawei potvrdila oficiálnu konferenciu spustenia pre sériu Mate 60 25. septembra

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Astronaut Frank Rubio stanovil nový rekord v najdlhšej americkej misii na obežnú dráhu

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Klientska platforma Intel Meteor Lake sa objavila vo výsledkoch Geekbench

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre