Apple has announced that the highly anticipated iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates will be available for iPhone and iPad users starting September 18. The new version of iOS comes with a host of exciting features that users have been eagerly waiting for.

One of the standout features introduced in iOS 17 is “Contact Posters.” This feature allows users to personalize how their profile appears during interactions with other iPhone users. Users can add a picture and customize typography, font colors, and other elements to create a unique Contact Poster.

For FaceTime audio and video calls, iOS 17 introduces voicemail support. This means that users can leave messages when they call someone, and recipients can also leave their own voicemails. Additionally, FaceTime now offers 3D Reactions, including hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, and rain, adding a fun and interactive element to video calls.

AirDrop has also received enhancements in iOS 17. The new “NameDrop” feature simplifies sharing contact details with other iPhone or Apple Watch users by bringing the devices close to each other. SharePlay is another exciting addition, allowing users to engage in shared activities like video, music, and games by simply holding two iPhones in proximity.

Another significant feature in iOS 17 is “StandBy.” When users place their iPhones horizontally on a charger, it displays a custom interface with easily accessible widgets for time, calendar, alarms, and more. Furthermore, Home Screen widgets are now fully interactive.

On the iPad, iPadOS 17 offers a new Lock Screen experience, improved drawing tools when using the Apple Pencil, support for external webcams, and various other enhancements.

Both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be available for download on September 18. iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone XR and later models, while iPadOS 17 requires an iPad with an A10 Bionic chip or later.

Overall, the iOS 17 update brings a range of exciting and user-friendly features to Apple devices, enhancing the user experience and providing new ways to personalize interactions.

