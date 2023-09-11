Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Aplikácia Fotoaparát Google je nastavená na prijímanie prepracovania používateľského rozhrania v najnovšej aktualizácii

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Aplikácia Fotoaparát Google je nastavená na prijímanie prepracovania používateľského rozhrania v najnovšej aktualizácii

The highly popular Google Camera app for Android is about to undergo a major UI update, marking the first significant change in its user interface since 2019. The news comes from a leak revealed back in August, which has now been confirmed by official sources at Google.

The most prominent change in the update is the complete separation of the photo and video modes, which will be achieved through the addition of a dedicated switch under the mode selection bar. Users will now be able to easily switch between photo and video modes, with the respective tabs displayed on the mode selection bar.

The “More” tab, which houses additional settings and features, will be removed in this update. Instead, video stabilization modes will now be accessible through the quick settings. Another change in the quick settings is the method of access, as it will now open by swiping up, unlike the current method of pulling up the menu.

In terms of aesthetics, the app’s icon will see a slight enlargement, providing a refreshed and modern look. Additionally, the Pixel 6 series is expected to receive the Pixel 7’s new zoom slider as part of this update.

While the changes may require users to adapt their muscle memory to the new layout, the overhaul was long overdue and is expected to enhance the user experience. The update is being rolled out under version number v.9.0.115.561695573.37.

Overall, this UI update is set to bring a significant change to the Google Camera app, improving the user interface and modernizing its appearance. Source: This article is based on information from an article published on Android Authority.

By Mampho Brescia

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Technológia

Wio Bank spúšťa aplikáciu Wio Personal App na pomoc maloobchodným zákazníkom

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technológia

GitHub uznáva chyby a pevne stojí pri rozhodovaní o algoritmickom feede

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Pripravte sa na veľkolepú udalosť sledovania oblohy: Kométa Nishimura je viditeľná do 17. septembra

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Wio Bank spúšťa aplikáciu Wio Personal App na pomoc maloobchodným zákazníkom

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

GitHub uznáva chyby a pevne stojí pri rozhodovaní o algoritmickom feede

September 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre