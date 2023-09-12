Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

First Advantage získava Nekonečné ID poskytovateľa biometrických technológií

ByRóbert Ondrej

September 12, 2023
First Advantage získava Nekonečné ID poskytovateľa biometrických technológií

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Nový výskumný program na zvýšenie podpory digitálnych inovácií a podnikania v Tichomorí

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Nový výskumný program na zvýšenie podpory digitálnych inovácií a podnikania v Tichomorí

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Google pripravuje nastavenia založené na polohe pre sieť Nájsť moje zariadenie

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre