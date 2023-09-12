Audemars Piguet odhaľuje novinky v piatich kolekciách

Audemars Piguet has recently introduced a range of new timepieces across five different collections, showcasing their commitment to innovation and craftsmanship. Among the highlights are the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin, the High Jewelry Royal Oak, the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked, the Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph Ceramic, and the Royal Oak Minute Repeater Supersonnerie.

The Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin now features the use of titanium and bulk metallic glass (BMG) in its construction, giving it a unique and cutting-edge appearance. The combination of these materials was first seen in the brand’s 2021 Only Watch offering, and now it has been incorporated into the regular collection. The new edition is powered by the caliber 7121, replacing the previous caliber 2121.

For those who prefer a touch of luxury, Audemars Piguet has introduced four high jewelry versions of the classic Royal Oak. These models feature the rare and highly technical snow setting, which adds a luminous effect to the iconic design. Available in 18-karat white or pink gold, and in two sizes, these timepieces combine elegance with wearability.

In continuation of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Royal Oak, the brand has launched the Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin Openworked in yellow gold. This new addition retains the same DNA as the previously released pink gold and stainless steel versions, with a focus on transparency and sophisticated craftsmanship. The movement used is the caliber 7124, which is notably thin at just 2.7mm.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Royal Oak Offshore, Audemars Piguet has unveiled two new models in ceramic, titanium, and gold. These timepieces reinterpret the 2020 Ref. 26405CE and are powered by the caliber 4401, a self-winding integrated chronograph movement with a flyback function.

Finally, for those looking for technical excellence, Audemars Piguet presents two new versions of the Royal Oak Minute Repeater Supersonnerie in black ceramic for the first time. These watches feature the brand’s patented Supersonnerie technology, which ensures exceptional acoustic performance. Powered by the caliber 2953, these timepieces combine advanced technology and traditional finishing.

Audemars Piguet continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking with their latest releases, offering enthusiasts a diverse range of options that showcase both their technical expertise and artistic flair.

