Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Nový iPhone od Apple prejde na USB-C: Čo potrebujete vedieť

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Nový iPhone od Apple prejde na USB-C: Čo potrebujete vedieť

Apple is set to announce its latest iPhone at its annual fall event on September 12th. One of the prominent changes expected is the switch from the Lightning connector to USB-C. While this change may cause some inconvenience for users, it is mandated by a new European Union regulation that requires electronic devices to be equipped with USB-C ports by 2024.

The move to USB-C aims to improve consumer convenience and reduce e-waste. With the switch, users will be able to use the same charger for their iPhone, MacBook, Nintendo Switch, and Beats headphones. This means fewer cables will end up in landfills, as users will no longer need to replace their charger with every new device purchase.

However, the switch to USB-C means that users who currently rely on Lightning connectors will need to invest in new USB-C chargers. This may result in additional expenses for consumers, especially if they require multiple chargers for different locations or devices.

Despite the initial inconvenience, the transition to USB-C is expected to benefit users in the long run. It will streamline the charging process for various devices and contribute to reducing electronic waste.

While Apple may profit from the sales of new USB-C chargers, the overarching goal is to comply with the EU regulation and provide a more standardized charging experience for consumers. The switch will align Apple with other major tech companies who have already adopted USB-C as a universal standard.

In spite of the temporary hassle, the switch to USB-C is ultimately a positive change that will enhance convenience and contribute to a more sustainable future for electronic devices.

Zdroje:

– Mark Gurman z Bloombergu

– European Union regulation

– Daniel Howley, Yahoo Finance

By Mampho Brescia

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Technológia

Wio Bank spúšťa aplikáciu Wio Personal App na pomoc maloobchodným zákazníkom

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal si

veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre