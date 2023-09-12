Score the Best Refrigerator Deals on Amazon Sale 2023

Looking for the best refrigerator brands in India? Look no further than Amazon Sale 2023, where you can find incredible discounts on a wide range of refrigerators. Whether you need a spacious double door fridge or a simple single door model, Amazon Deals has something for everyone.

Trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej, and Whirlpool offer refrigerators with innovative features and uniform cooling. And with exclusive Amazon offers and discounts, you can upgrade your current refrigerator or find a new one for your home without breaking the bank.

Let’s explore some of the top picks from the Amazon Sale 2023 on the best refrigerator brand in India:

1. LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator GL-S292RDSX: This energy-efficient refrigerator with an auto defrost function and smart inverter compressor is perfect for small families. Keep your groceries fresh for longer with this top-rated fridge online. Price: Rs 26,990.

2. Haier 165 L Single Door Refrigerator HED-171RS-P: With its stylish design and external bar handle, this Haier refrigerator is a must-have for modern homes. It offers incredible savings and features that keep your food fresher for longer. Price: Rs 10,990.

3. Godrej 564 L Side By Side Refrigerator EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST: Experience the future of refrigeration with this energy-efficient marvel. Equipped with an intelligent airflow system and multiple modes, this side by side refrigerator is a great investment. Price: Rs 54,790.

4. Whirlpool 240 L Multi Door Refrigerator FP 263D: Revamp your kitchen with style and savings with this Whirlpool fridge online. It offers stabilizer-free operations, 240 liters capacity, and durable toughened glass shelves. Price: Rs 25,790.

5. Samsung 301L Double Door Refrigerator RT34C4523B1/HL: Upgrade your kitchen with sophistication and energy-saving technology with this Samsung refrigerator. With its digital display control panel and digital inverter compressor, it’s perfect for small to medium families. Price: Rs 35,490.

Don’t miss out on the amazing deals and discounts available on Amazon Sale 2023. Score the best refrigerator in India and keep your food fresh while making your wallet happy.

Zdroje:

– [Amazon](https://www.amazon.in)

– [Jagran](https://www.jagran.com)