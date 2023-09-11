Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Technológia

Sonatrach spúšťa digitálnu protikorupčnú platformu na boj proti úplatkárstvu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Sonatrach spúšťa digitálnu protikorupčnú platformu na boj proti úplatkárstvu

Sonatrach, the Algerian state energy company, has announced the launch of its digital reporting platform, Sonatrach Anti-corruption Compliance: SPEAKUP, in a bid to combat corruption and bribery. The platform has been developed with secure standards and tools to ensure the confidentiality and safety of individuals reporting illegal activities.

Through this platform, Sonatrach aims to encourage employees, partners, customers, and other stakeholders to report serious illegal or illicit acts that violate the company’s anti-corruption policy and code of conduct. By facilitating honest reporting, Sonatrach aims to strengthen its fight against corruption and establish a culture of transparency and integrity within the company.

As one of the largest energy companies in the world, Sonatrach has faced several corruption scandals over the past two decades involving company officials and foreign entities. Notably, the company was involved in a corruption case with two Italian companies, Eni and Saipem, concerning energy and engineering projects.

The Algerian judiciary is currently investigating Sonatrach’s acquisition of the Augusta oil refinery in Sicily in 2018. This investigation led to the deportation of the company’s former CEO, Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, from the UAE in 2021.

Sonatrach’s initiative to launch a digital anti-corruption platform is a significant step forward in addressing corruption and bribery within the company. By providing a secure platform for reporting, Sonatrach aims to create a more accountable and ethical working environment.

This move comes as many companies worldwide are recognizing the importance of anti-corruption measures and implementing robust compliance programs. Encouraging employees and stakeholders to speak up against corruption is instrumental in preventing and addressing corrupt practices.

Source: No specific source used.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
Technológia

Wio Bank spúšťa aplikáciu Wio Personal App na pomoc maloobchodným zákazníkom

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal si

veda

Umelci z doby kamennej zobrazovali podrobné ľudské a zvieracie stopy v namíbijskom rockovom umení

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Spotify ponúka predplatiteľom v USA bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu audioknihy

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Novinky

Baldur's Gate 3 opúšťa skorý prístup na Mac s plnou podporou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Budúcnosť podvodného prieskumu: nezmapované hĺbky a ponorné zariadenia poháňané umelou inteligenciou

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre