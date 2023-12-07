India’s space program continues to make strides in lunar exploration, with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) gearing up for its future sample return mission. After successfully landing a small rover on the lunar surface through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India became the fourth nation to achieve such a feat. Now, the ISRO has brought the Chandrayaan-3 drive section back to Earth’s orbit as part of its preparation for the upcoming sample return program.

While the United States has been engaged in lunar operations for decades, India is relatively new to this field. Nonetheless, the ISRO is determined to conduct more lunar operations and eventually retrieve samples from the Moon for analysis. To accomplish this, a spacecraft capable of traveling back to Earth is essential. Fortunately, the ISRO possessed a fueled spacecraft in the orbit of the Moon.

The propulsion module, consisting of a small box with a solar panel and thrusters, was originally intended for communication relay purposes after deploying the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. However, with the rover and lander entering sleep mode during the lunar night and subsequently failing to wake up, the propulsion module was left with surplus fuel.

Seizing the opportunity, the ISRO decided to utilize the extra fuel for gathering additional data. Carefully maneuvering the module away from the Moon, it was directed towards Earth’s orbit. High altitude was maintained to avoid any interference with geostationary objects. Presently, the drive module circles Earth at approximately 96,000 miles (154,000 kilometers).

The wealth of flight data obtained from Chandrayaan-3’s mission will greatly aid the ISRO in its pursuit of the planned sample return mission. Not only did the mission provide valuable insights, but it also offered opportunities for additional testing. During the initial landing, Vikram’s thrusters were fired for a brief “hop” on the surface, a crucial step in returning a lander to orbit.

With the knowledge acquired from Chandrayaan-3, the ISRO is now turning its attention to Chandrayaan-4, a mission aimed at collecting a sample from the Moon as early as 2028. India’s ambitious lunar missions are paving the way for further scientific exploration and establishing the nation as a key player in space research and discovery.