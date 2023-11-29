Nový článok: Pripravte sa na oslnivú ukážku polárnych svetiel

The northern lights are a breathtaking phenomenon that never fails to captivate spectators around the world. And this week, Canadians are in for a treat, as they may have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary show in the sky, provided the weather cooperates. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, a “strong” storm is likely to occur on December 1, upgrading the outlook to a G3 geomagnetic storm.

The forecast indicates that three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are already heading towards Earth, and the addition of a fourth, a full halo CME, has prompted forecasters to upgrade the watch to a G3 level. This faster-moving CME is expected to merge with the upstream CMEs, reaching our planet on December 1. As a result, the auroral activity is predicted to be high during the early morning of that day, scoring a six out of ten on the scale used by the Aurora Forecast from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Fairbanks in Alaska.

If weather conditions permit, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin, Iqaluit, Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown. Additionally, cities such as Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis, and Annapolis will be able to catch a glimpse of the lights on the horizon. However, it is essential to check weather forecasts before heading out to find the perfect viewing spot. Resources like Clear Sky Charts and Environment Canada’s website provide up-to-date meteorological information to ensure a clear sky.

While there is excitement for the cosmic spectacle, some cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, may experience less favorable weather conditions from Thursday evening into Friday morning. On the other hand, Edmonton seems to have a better chance of a clear sky. It’s a race against time as everyone hopes for ideal weather conditions, considering the recent nearly full moon that reached its peak strength on November 27, which may slightly diminish the visibility of the northern lights.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness the magic of the northern lights. Mark your calendars, keep an eye on the weather, and get ready for a dazzling display in the heavens.

FAQ

Otázka: Aké sú polárne svetlá?

A: The northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are natural light displays that occur in the polar regions due to the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field.

Otázka: Čo spôsobuje geomagnetickú búrku?

A: Geomagnetic storms are caused by disruptions in the Earth’s magnetic field due to the interaction of the planet’s magnetosphere with solar wind or coronal mass ejections from the sun.

Q: Where can I see the northern lights in Canada?

A: The northern lights can be seen from various locations in Canada, including Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin, Iqaluit, Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown. Places like Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis, and Annapolis may have a lower visibility of the lights on the horizon.

Q: How can I check the weather for optimal viewing conditions?

A: You can check the Clear Sky Charts or visit Environment Canada’s website for up-to-date meteorological forecasts to ensure a clear sky for optimal viewing of the northern lights.