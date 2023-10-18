Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Nový satelitný obrázok odhaľuje prstencové zatmenie Slnka

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 18, 2023
Nový satelitný obrázok odhaľuje prstencové zatmenie Slnka

A satellite image capturing the ‘Ring of Fire’ annular solar eclipse has been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), showcasing its shadow falling across the southeastern coast of Texas. This celestial phenomenon occurred when the Moon aligned itself with the Sun and Earth, resulting in the lunar shadow enveloping the Sun’s radiant rays.

The image was captured during the eclipse by NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) aboard DSCVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory), which is situated at Lagrange Point 1. Interestingly, the Indian Space Research Organisation has also sent the Aditya L1 solar probe to the same location.

An annular eclipse is when the Moon moves in front of the Sun but remains at a distance from Earth that prevents total obscuration. This relative distance caused the Moon to appear smaller in the sky, creating a stunning red-orange ring around the Sun’s edges, hence the name ‘Ring of Fire.’

The next annular solar eclipse visible from the United States is scheduled for June 21, 2039. However, an upcoming total solar eclipse is expected to darken skies from Texas to Maine on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Zdroje:
Národná správa letectva a vesmíru (NASA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Pochopenie elektrónového správania v roztavených soliach pre pokročilé jadrové reaktory

Októbra 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Výhody pravidelného cvičenia

Októbra 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Hlboké bielenie koralov v Indickom oceáne: Dôrazné varovanie pred dopadmi zmeny klímy

Októbra 20, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Pochopenie elektrónového správania v roztavených soliach pre pokročilé jadrové reaktory

Októbra 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Výhody pravidelného cvičenia

Októbra 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Hlboké bielenie koralov v Indickom oceáne: Dôrazné varovanie pred dopadmi zmeny klímy

Októbra 20, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Misia psychiky NASA: Preskúmanie asteroidu bohatého na kovy

Októbra 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre