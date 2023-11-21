The Fascinating World of Fungal Carnivory: How a Predator Traps and Digests Prey

A recent study has provided new insights into the intricate molecular processes involved when a carnivorous fungus captures and consumes its prey. The research focused on Arthrobotrys oligospora, a species of fungus that typically obtains nutrients from decaying organic matter but can resort to predation when faced with starvation or the presence of nearby worms.

While previous studies have shed some light on the biology of predator-prey relationships in fungi, the molecular details of this process have remained largely unknown. To address this knowledge gap, a team led by Hung-Che Lin of Academia Sinica in Taipei performed a series of lab experiments using the nematode worm Caenorhabditis elegans.

Using a technique called RNAseq, the researchers analyzed the activity of different genes in A. oligospora at different stages of predation. They discovered several key biological processes that appear to play crucial roles in the predatory behavior of this fungus.

The findings suggest that when A. oligospora senses a worm, there is an increase in DNA replication and ribosome production. Subsequently, there is an upregulation of genes encoding proteins involved in trap formation and function, including secreted worm-adhesive proteins and a newly identified family of proteins called “trap enriched proteins” (TEP).

Finally, once A. oligospora has extended filamentous structures into the worm to digest it, genes encoding various enzymes known as proteases become more active, particularly a group known as metalloproteases. These proteases are responsible for breaking down proteins, indicating their role in aiding worm digestion.

These findings not only provide a deeper understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying A. oligospora predation but also lay the groundwork for future research into other fungal predator-prey interactions.

FAQ:

Q: What is RNAseq?

A: RNAseq is a technique used to analyze gene expression by measuring the level of RNA molecules in a sample. It provides valuable insights into the activity of different genes at different points in time.

Q: What are proteases?

A: Proteases are enzymes responsible for breaking down proteins into smaller peptides or amino acids. They play essential roles in various biological processes, including digestion.

Q: What is metalloprotease?

A: Metalloproteases are a class of proteases that require metal ions, such as zinc, for their enzymatic activity.

zdroj: phys.org