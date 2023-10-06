Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Royal Tyrrell Museum zobrazuje najlepšie zachovanú lebku triceratopsa nájdenú v Kanade

ByGabriel Botha

Októbra 6, 2023
Royal Tyrrell Museum zobrazuje najlepšie zachovanú lebku triceratopsa nájdenú v Kanade

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta, is now showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. This remarkable discovery is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, featuring significant finds and new research. According to Caleb Brown, the curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, this triceratops skull is not only the most complete in Canada but also quite rare for the country.

The skull, measuring nearly two meters long and two meters wide, was unearthed in 2014 and collected by technicians a year later during a survey following the 2013 floods in southern Alberta. It was discovered along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River, in the southwestern Alberta foothills—an area where dinosaur fossils are not commonly found.

After its discovery, the skull underwent an extensive preparation process that took several years. The museum staff, dedicating over 6,500 hours spread across seven years, meticulously removed more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull. The sheer size of the skull, weighing almost 500 kilograms, required it to be extracted in smaller pieces.

Nicknamed “Cali,” the triceratops skull is believed to have belonged to a dinosaur that was not fully developed, suggesting it could have grown even larger had it lived longer. In addition to this remarkable discovery, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the Royal Tyrrell Museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

It is expected that further scientific research will be conducted on this extraordinary triceratops skull. With its impressive size and level of preservation, the skull provides invaluable insights into the biology and evolution of these ancient creatures.

Zdroj: Canadian Press

By Gabriel Botha

súvisiace Post

veda

Caltech oslavuje vymenovanie Phila Hopkinsa za Simonsovho vyšetrovateľa

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Nová štúdia vrhá svetlo na záhadu raných galaxií

Októbra 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Nadšenci astronómie môžu byť tento víkend svedkami meteorického roja Draconid

Októbra 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Caltech oslavuje vymenovanie Phila Hopkinsa za Simonsovho vyšetrovateľa

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Nová štúdia vrhá svetlo na záhadu raných galaxií

Októbra 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Nadšenci astronómie môžu byť tento víkend svedkami meteorického roja Draconid

Októbra 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Nadchádzajúce misie ISRO: Shukrayaan to Venuša a XPoSat

Októbra 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre