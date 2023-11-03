Nositeľná technológia: Riešenie priestorovej dezorientácie vo vesmíre

Wearable technology has the potential to revolutionize space travel by helping astronauts combat spatial disorientation. A team of researchers from Brandeis University in Massachusetts is developing vibrating devices that can provide tactile cues to help wearers orient themselves correctly. This technology, currently being studied under a NASA-funded project, aims to address the challenges astronauts face when they lose their gravitational cues upon leaving Earth.

Spatial disorientation has been a major concern in aviation, with confused pilots making decisions based on instinct rather than trusting their instruments. This danger extends to space travel, where astronauts can feel adrift due to the absence of gravity as a reference point for orientation. However, remaining aware of geographic positioning and speed is paramount during spaceflight, particularly when navigating controlled descents on celestial bodies like the moon or Mars.

The wearable technology being developed by the Brandeis University team is called vibrotractors. These devices provide cues to the vestibular system in the inner ear, informing the brain about the tilt of the wearer’s head and helping maintain balance. By transmitting vibrations through the skin, the vibrotractors simulate the effects of gravity on the otoliths, tiny structures in the inner ear that play a crucial role in determining balance and orientation.

To test the effectiveness of the vibrotractors, the researchers conducted experiments where participants were blindfolded and disoriented in a chair-like machine. Despite the noticeable benefits of the buzzing technology, participants still struggled to maintain control, even after receiving training. This suggests a deeper conflict within humans when it comes to trusting technology completely.

The research team is now exploring additional measures, such as incorporating pressure cues to convey the visceral feeling of nearing a crash point. Specific training on using the vibrotractors in disoriented situations could also help build a stronger bond between humans and technology. The study, which focused on simulating zero gravity conditions, will be followed by further experiments to replicate the gravity levels experienced by astronauts on the moon or Mars.

The development of wearable technology to address spatial disorientation represents an important step in enhancing astronauts’ safety during space missions. As researchers continue to refine and improve these devices, the day when astronauts can navigate space confidently and trust in technology may not be too far away.

Často kladené otázky (FAQ)

Čo je to priestorová dezorientácia?

Spatial disorientation is a condition where individuals lose their sense of direction and orientation in space. It occurs when the normal gravitational cues humans rely on to determine up and down are absent or distorted.

Why is spatial disorientation a concern in space travel?

When astronauts leave Earth, they lose the familiar gravitational forces that they rely on to orient themselves. This can lead to a feeling of being adrift and disoriented in space, making it challenging to maintain accurate geographic awareness and navigate safely.

How does wearable technology help with spatial disorientation?

Wearable technology, such as the vibrotractors being developed by researchers at Brandeis University, provides tactile cues to help astronauts orient themselves correctly in space. These devices transmit vibrations through the skin, simulating the effects of gravity on the inner ear and helping maintain balance and orientation.

Why do humans struggle to trust technology in disoriented situations?

Despite the benefits of wearable technology, humans often face challenges when it comes to fully trusting and relying on these external devices. There may be a deeper conflict between cognitive trust and gut-level decisions, leading to confusion and incorrect split-second judgments.

What further research is needed for wearable technology in space?

Future research will focus on refining the vibrotractors and exploring additional measures, such as incorporating pressure cues, to enhance their effectiveness. Further experiments will also be conducted to simulate the gravity levels experienced by astronauts on the moon or Mars.