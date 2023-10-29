Medzinárodná vesmírna stanica sa blíži k 25 rokom orbitálnej dokonalosti

Over the past 25 years, the International Space Station (ISS) has played a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of space exploration. As the ISS approaches its quarter-century milestone, it is worth reflecting on the valuable contributions it has made to scientific research and the lessons it has taught us about living and working in zero gravity.

Since its inception, the ISS has served as a home to astronauts from various nations and has facilitated groundbreaking experiments exploring the effects of weightlessness, radiation, and other extraterrestrial phenomena on living organisms. Scientists have also conducted studies on topics ranging from dark matter and cosmic rays to Earth’s ozone layers. The knowledge gained from these experiments has been invaluable in paving the way for future long-duration space missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

Despite its successes, the ISS is not without its challenges. The spacecraft has already exceeded its planned operational duration by a decade and is grappling with a growing number of issues, including air leaks and thruster failures. The harsh conditions of space exacerbate these problems, and vibrations caused by spaceship dockings and crew movements hasten its deterioration.

Given these complications, NASA has made the difficult decision to terminate the ISS and deliberately de-orbit it into the Pacific Ocean by 2031. However, the space agency assures us that the risks associated with its descent will be minimal, with any debris expected to settle on the ocean floor without significant long-term impacts.

As we bid farewell to the ISS, it is natural to question whether the £120 billion investment was justified. Critics argue that the funds could have been better allocated to alternative projects, such as the Superconducting Super Collider. The cancellation of funding for this collider allowed Europe to build the Large Hadron Collider, which has made significant scientific advancements.

Yet, the future of space stations remains bright. Countries like the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, and India are all actively developing their own orbiting laboratories. China, on the other hand, has already established its own permanently crewed station, Tiangong. The United States, in collaboration with other nations, plans to build a smaller version of the ISS called Gateway that will orbit the moon. Private companies like Axiom are also entering the space exploration market, aiming to expand the ISS and launch their own space stations. These endeavors demonstrate that space exploration will continue to evolve with the participation of both governments and entrepreneurs.

