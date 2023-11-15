An international team of astronomers has made a remarkable discovery—a large-scale structure in the universe hosting at least 20 massive galaxies. Dubbed the “Cosmic Vine,” this structure spans about 13 million physical light years. The finding, detailed in a recent paper on the pre-print server arXiv, provides valuable insights into galaxy formation and evolution.

These dense structures of galaxies are considered the precursors to galaxy clusters, the most massive gravitationally-bound systems in the universe. Studying and understanding these structures is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of how galaxies form and change over time.

Led by astronomer Shuowen Jin from the Technical University of Denmark, the team used observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to detect and investigate the Cosmic Vine. The structure, located in the Extended Groth Strip (EGS) field, was observed at a redshift of 3.44.

Measuring approximately 13.04 million physical light years long and 0.65 million light years wide, the Cosmic Vine is significantly larger than other compact galaxy groups and proto-clusters at similar redshifts. It is composed of at least 20 massive galaxies and six galaxy overdensities, totaling a mass of 260 billion solar masses.

Two of the most massive galaxies within the Cosmic Vine, known as Galaxy A and Galaxy E, are quiescent with minimal star formation activity. They also exhibit bulge-dominated morphologies. The researchers suggest that Galaxy E may become the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG) if it eventually falls into the core of the Cosmic Vine.

Interestingly, the study reveals that Galaxy A and E were likely quenched by merger-triggered starbursts or active galactic nuclei (AGN) feedback before joining the core of the Cosmic Vine.

In summary, this groundbreaking discovery emphasizes the importance of further investigating quiescent cluster galaxies at high redshifts. It may provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of the largest structures in the universe. The upcoming ESA’s Euclid space telescope is expected to contribute significantly to this research, as one of its scientific goals is to explore the structure and history of the cosmic web.

Zdroj: Phys.org

FAQ

What is the Cosmic Vine?

The Cosmic Vine is a large-scale structure in the universe that hosts at least 20 massive galaxies. It spans approximately 13 million physical light years.

Why is the discovery of the Cosmic Vine significant?

The discovery of the Cosmic Vine provides valuable insights into galaxy formation and evolution. It helps astronomers understand the processes involved in the formation of dense galaxy structures and their eventual transformation into galaxy clusters.

What are the most massive galaxies within the Cosmic Vine?

Galaxy A and Galaxy E are the two most massive galaxies within the Cosmic Vine. They are quiescent, meaning they have low levels of star formation activity, and exhibit bulge-dominated morphologies.

What could Galaxy E become in the future?

If Galaxy E falls into the core of the Cosmic Vine, it has the potential to become the brightest cluster galaxy (BCG). This transition may occur at a later cosmic time.

How were the observations of the Cosmic Vine made?

The observations of the Cosmic Vine were made using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). These observations were conducted in the Extended Groth Strip (EGS) field.